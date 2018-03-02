Chamber Music in Hebron

Chamber music returns to Hebron United Presbyterian Church at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 4, with music by Bach, Chopin and Brahms by acclaimed performers, husband and wife Daniel Shulman on piano and Kaori Washiyama on violin, who perform, direct and teach in the US and internationally. Special guests for the performance will be Lily Gallagher with the couple’s son, Adam Shulman. The great Johann Sebastian Bach will be represented by selections from his ‘Partita in G,’ the ‘Violin Sonata in A Minor,’ and a chorale prelude. A nocturne by Chopin and his magnificent ‘Polonaise Fantasy’ will also be played, along with Brahms’ melodious ‘G Major Sonata for Violin and Piano.’ Outstanding music, in a beautiful setting will make for a delightful afternoon. Refreshments will be served during intermission. Admission is free, but donations will be appreciated. The Church is located at 3153 Route 30 in West Hebron, N.Y. For more information, call Pastor Laura Mitchell at 518-854-3729.