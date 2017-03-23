Champlain Philharmonic Brings Spring Concert Series to Two Locations

The Champlain Philharmonic will return to Ackley Hall at Green Mountain College in Poultney at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday March 25, and Town Hall Theater in Middlebury at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, to present their spring concert series featuring works by the great French composers Bizet, Faure, Ravel and Saint Saens. Champlain Philharmonic is a community orchestra that performs regularly in the Addison and Rutland regions of Vermont. This is their 13th performance season. They will be led by their new artistic director, Matthew LaRocca, who teaches theory and composition at Saint Michael’s College, directs the South Burlington Choir, and is assistant director of Music-COMP, an organization that teaches composition to hundreds of students throughout Vermont. LaRocca also is the artistic curator of the Vermont Symphony’s Jukebox Concert Series. Featured on the program will be Saint-Saens’ ‘Cello Concerto Number 1, Opus 33’ performed by Charlotte native McKinley James, a student at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston and a winner of the Vermont All States Scholarship Competition. The orchestra will also perform Faure’s ‘Pavane, Opus 50,’ selections from Bizet’s ‘L’Arlesienne Suites 1 and 2,’ and Ravel’s ‘Valse Nobles et Sentimentales.’ Tickets, available at the door for both performances, are $15 general admission, $10 seniors, and $5 students. Advance tickets for the Middlebury performance may be purchased by calling 802-382-9222 or go to townhalltheater.org. Visit champlainphilharmonic.org to learn more.