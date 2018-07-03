‘Changing Times’ in Londonderry

The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society present ‘Changing Times,’ an exhibit about the history of buildings located in North and South Londonderry, at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road, Londonderry. Did you know that Wiley’s Garage in South Londonderry had a roller rink on the top floor? Or that the Mountain Marketplace was a fairgrounds? ‘Go around the Gould’ – as the local expression went for making a loop from one village to another – and come explore the exhibit, on display on Wednesdays and Saturdays in July from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. And if anyone knows the origin of the expression, ‘Go around the Gould,’ you win a prize! For more information, call Annie Campbell at 802-856-7284 or email londonderryahs@gmail.com.