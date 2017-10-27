Chester to Open Hearse House Museum with Reception

The Hearse House Museum in Chester will be open to the public on Saturday, October 28, at 3 p.m. The event will take place at the white, clapboarded building at the entrance to Brookside Cemetery, across from the Village Green. Mulled cider, cookies, cheese and crackers will be served to celebrate the completion of the almost three-year project, initiated and managed by Chester Townscape with the enthusiastic support of the Town and many residents and businesses. Attendees will have a chance to see the handsome horse-drawn hearse, its historic house, which was saved from demolition and recently rehabilitated, and the new mini-museum created inside that building, which features information about the hearse, the nearby Public Tomb, Brookside Cemetery, funeral customs of the times and the renovation project itself. Built circa 1830, the newly restored, unheated Hearse House will necessarily be a seasonal attraction. Its displays are presently arranged to allow for the addition of pictures and information expected to surface once the building is open to the public. Those with additional information are urged to contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340.