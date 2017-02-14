Chester Winter Carnival

The Chester Winter Carnival begins Friday, February 17, with a free dinner and movie for kids at the Chester-Andover Elementary School at 72 Main Street. On Saturday, February 18, the day starts with breakfast at the American Legion Auxiliary, 637 Route 103, at just $7 per person. Fun activities at the Pinnacle Recreation Area begin at 11: disc golf, sleigh rides, pie tasting, broom hockey and more, wrapping up with skating party and nightime snowshoe from 6 to 8 p.m. Chester Disc Golf Club, (CDGC), will host two outdoor events. Play a round starting at 11 a.m., or come for a tiki-torch and glow stick snowshoe hike around the nine-hole course from 6 to 8 p.m. Children and families are welcome. Chester Disc Golf Course is located directly behind the skating rink on Lover’s Lane, where all winter carnival activities will be taking place throughout the day and evening. The Chester and Proctorsville Fire Departments compete in a hockey game at 10 a.m. on Sunday February 19, conditions permitting. Food will be available, with proceeds going to both fire departments.