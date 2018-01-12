Children’s Theatre Audition

The Dorset Players are delighted to host Missoula Children’s Theatre for the 13th year. Auditions for ‘Cinderella,’ conceived and written by Jim Caron with music composed by David Simmons, will be held on Monday, January 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Dorset Playhouse. There are roles for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12. Students wishing to audition must arrive by the scheduled starting time and stay for the entire two-hour session. The first rehearsal for the older cast members begins approximately 30 minutes after the audition. This is a group audition; no advance preparation is necessary, but a smile never hurts. Students should just be ready to come and have a good time! Rehearsals will be conducted on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 to 6 and/or 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Dorset Playhouse. Although not all cast members will be needed at every session, those auditioning must have a clear schedule for the entire week and if selected, be able to attend all rehearsals required for their role. The performances will be held on Saturday, January 20, at 2 and 7 p.m. Call 802-867-5570 for more information.