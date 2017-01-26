Chinese New Year for Kids

South Londonderry Free Library is ushering in the Year of the Rooster at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, with the help of art teacher Casey Junker Bailey. Based on her experiences attending Chinese school as a child in Hawaii and her later travels to China, this hands-on workshop will explore the traditions of the New Year celebration with Chinese calligraphy, good luck banners and colorful dragons. The program is free of charge and appropriate for children of all ages. For more information, call 802-824-3371.