Chocolate, Cheese and Chili Fest in Landgrove

Looking for something to do on a Monday night? Come to the Chocolate, Cheese and Chili Fest on Monday, August 7, at the Landgrove Inn in Landgrove, when area chefs and artisan cheese makers will offer tastes of some of their most delicious foods all of which attendees can sample for the price of their ticket. The event takes place under a 6,000 square foot tent from 5 to 8 p.m. In addition to the delicious food, there will be music by the Red Fox Sessions Band, a cash bar, a huge silent auction and raffles. Those who will share their goodies include Ambrosia Chocolates, Baba A Louis, Bistro Henry, Bryant House, Cellars at Jasper Hill, Grafton Cheese, Grandma Miller’s, Gringo Jack’s, Inn at Weston, JJ Hapgood Store, Landgrove Inn, North Meadows Farm, Pan Latin, Taylor Farm, Tri Mountain Lions Club, Southern Pie Company, Vermont Country Store, Vermont Shepherd Cheese, Vermont Quince Company, Wantastiquet Rotary Club, Windham Community Organization, Windham Hill Inn, Windham Sweets and Woodcock Farm Cheese. Among the silent auction items are a villa for a week in Florida, a two-bedroom condo gift package at Smuggler’s Notch, a house for a week in Nova Scotia, theatre tickets, ski tickets, gift certificates at some of the area’s finest restaurants, art work, jewelry, and more. Tickets are available at the West River Farmer’s Market, Green Mountain Pharmacy and Neighborhood Connections in Londonderry, and the Landgrove Inn. Advance tickets are $15 and $20 at the door for adults. Children are $10. This is a rain or shine event. For more information call 802-824-4343.