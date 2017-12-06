Christmas Bird Count

The National Audubon Society’s 118th Christmas Bird Count (CBC) will be conducted this year, to be held nationwide between December 14 and January 5, driven by the dedication and commitment of volunteers. Local counts occur on one day between those dates; you can participate in as many counts as you wish by registering with a count compiler. Each count takes place in an established 15-mile wide diameter circle organized by the compiler. Volunteers follow specified routes through each designated circle, counting every bird they see or hear all day. It’s not just a species tally; all birds are counted to give an indication of the total number of birds in the circle for that day. If your home is within the boundaries of a CBC circle, you can stay at home and report on the birds that visit your feeder on count day. The data collected by CBC participants is one of only two large pools of information informing ornithologists and conservation biologists how the birds of the Americas are faring over time.

In Vermont, there are now 23 count circles throughout the state. In Bennington and Rutland Counties, they are CBC circles in Bennington, Winhall, Springfield and Woodstock. All will be held on Saturday, December 30.

The first Winhall CBC was held in 1968. Those who live in and have feeders up in Peru, Londonderry, Landgrove, Jamaica, Bromley, Stratton or Magic Mountains, are asked to consider counting birds that day. To get involved, contact Ruth Stewart at 802 362-1185 or stewdor7@comcast.net. For the Bennington CBC, contact Bonnie Dundas at 802-447-7433 or cockatielvt@yahoo.com; for Rutland, Susan Elliott at ovenbird14@yahoo.com; for Springfield Hugh Putnam at putnams@vermontel.net or 802-886-8430; for Woodstock, contact Sarah Laughlin at 802-355-2511 or slaughlin@myfairpoint.net. For information on other CBC circles in the area and across the country, visit audubon.org/join-christmas-bird-count.