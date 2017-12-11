Christmas Worship

Arlington Community Church

Arlington Community Church is having a Christmas Eve Service December 24 at 7 p.m. at Chapel on the Green, 62 Covered Bridge Road, off of Route 313, in West Arlington. Everyone is welcome. For additional information contact Pastor Tim Snyder at 912-665-0561 or pastor.tim.snyder@gmail.com.

Pawlet Community Church

The Pawlet Community Church welcomes all to their traditional Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 24. Regular Sunday morning worship will not be held that morning. Call Pastor Melissa O’Brien at 802-325-2345 with any questions.

First Baptist Church

On December 24, Christmas Eve, First Baptist Church at 601 Main Street in Bennington will hold regular Church Worship Services at 9:30 a.m. At 7 p.m., there is a special Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. Both services are to be held in the church sanctuary. After the Candlelight Service, there will be gathering with coffee and cookies.