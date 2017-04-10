Church Missions Team Returns from Guatemala

A team of local women from all walks of life who traveled to Guatemala for a week of helping the families of San Lucus Toliman and the surrounding villages. Their group, 4:18 Missions (Luke 4:18). partnered with Promised Land Ministries, an inter-denominational organization that is committed to improving the physical, mental and spiritual lives of people that live around Lake Atitlan in Guatemala. Jennifer DeMauro headed up a team of five dedicated volunteers from the Manchester area which included Dr. Deb Henley, Linell Pike, Allison Kennedy and Peggy Mole. Their one-week trip concluded on March 25. The group set up a two-day medical clinic, serving over 200 patients as well as helping in the pharmacy. They ran a children’s mission with Bible studies and lunch for 100 kids. And they built a basic house in one day for a family of four, including a water filtration system and a wood-burning stove for cooking. They wish to thank First Congregational Church of Manchester for their strong support of this mission and their contribution of funds for the house. First Baptist Church also contributed towards the transport of medicines. Many other individuals also supported this very worthwhile mission with gifts and contributions. “When we are there, we all think about the people that have contributed to make this possible and the mission team is so grateful. Grateful that we get to be the ones to carry this message of hope and grateful for all those that make the message possible!” said Jennifer. For further information, email jenniferdemauro@gmail.com.