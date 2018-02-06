Circus Camp Returns to Maple Street School

Learn to juggle, tumble and unicycle at the 11th annual Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures Circus Camp at Maple Street School, February 19 to 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This adventure camp is open to the entire community of K through 8th graders. Participants at this unique, day-camp experience receive world-class circus skills instruction from Troy Wunderle, artistic director of the nationally-renowned Circus Smirkus, and director of clowning for the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Students will work with a variety of circus equipment and hone their juggling, balancing, unicycling, and clowning skills in a fun and supportive environment. A big showcase circus event will take place on Friday afternoon. For more information, call Jeff Barclay at 802-362-7137, or e-mail jbarclay@maplestreetschool.com.