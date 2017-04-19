Climate Change…

It is critical that those who believe the scientific evidence speak out to their Legislators and take action to mitigate climate change. Anyone who still believes that climate change is a hoax – and the majority of us don’t – can do some very easy research online. Here is a good link for starters: climate.nasa.gov/evidence.

Those who do follow what is happening to this planet may not know what is happening behind the scenes in Washington. Victoria Herrmann, managing director of the Arctic Institute, revealed in the March 28 issue of The Guardian that the current administration has been deleting datasets, webpages and policies about the Arctic and other scientific data on government websites ever since Inauguration Day. This at a time when the Arctic is warming twice as fast as the global average. It was recently reported that the Arctic’s winter sea ice has dropped to its lowest level in recorded history, which in turn impacts the habitat for polar bears and other Arctic animals and increases coastal erosion that forces Alaskans to abandon their homes. This is only the tip of the iceberg, so to speak. Florida, Louisiana and South Carolina are already witnessing an unprecedented sea level rise.

The co-chair of the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus, which includes 15 Republicans, stated, “Americans don’t see climate change as a partisan issue, and neither should Congress … We’re going to need lawmakers from both sides of the aisle working together, engaging in robust debate, following the science and finding bipartisan legislative responses to the growing threats of climate change.”

Luckily, much online information was archived and is still accessible. But the fact of the matter is, this administration is undermining the country’s ability to make good policy decisions by limiting access to scientific evidence. It is outrageous and should be stopped.

Anne D’Olivo, Manchester

Editors Note: Those wishing to read the article that Anne references may go online to: theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/mar/28/arctic-researcher-

Earth Matters Encourages a Week of Climate Action

The newly-formed environmental group Earth Matters is organizing a Week of Action starting with Earth Day on Saturday, April 22. The Manchester-based group is raising consciousness on climate change and ways to mitigate its consequences. All area residents are invited to join. The Week of Action, part of a nationwide initiative, will lead to the main focus: the Peoples’ Climate March on Saturday, April 29, in Washington DC. A bus has been organized by Earth Matters and 350VT to pick up area residents in Manchester at 6 a.m. on Friday, April 28, and return them on Sunday, April 30, at 6 a.m. To sign up, go to bit.ly/vt-pcmdc. For more information about the DC march, go to 350vt.nationbuilder.com. A sister march is also being held the same day in Montpelier; registration is required.

On Saturday, April 22, the group will rally at the big rotary in Manchester to celebrate Earth Day and the countrywide March for Science. Participants are encouraged to bring signs. This will be one of many opportunities to sign the banner which will travel to DC with Earth Matters members the following week.

Members of Earth Matters will be staffing a booth at the Dorset Farmers Market on Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JK Adams store on Route 30. Children of all ages are invited to pick up free seeds to plant in the garden and join in craft activities. Earlier in the day, the Dorset Church service at 10 a.m. will include a blessing of the solar panels to be installed at the Church at around 11:30. On Monday, April 24, from 2 to 7 p.m., Earth Sky Time invites people to volunteer at the farm where they will give tours and hold an arts build to create signs for the Climate Marches. Lastly, to celebrate Arbor Day on April 28, support BBA’s project, standfortrees.org or plant a tree or three!

Check the MoveOn Manchester Facebook for additional information on events next week. For questions about Earth Matters, contact Anne Dolivo at dolivoanne@gmail.com.