Clothing Drive Seeks Donations

Through the month of December, the eighth grade at Long Trail School in Dorset is sponsoring a clothing drive to benefit the Rutland County Head Start Program. Specific needs include boys’ and girls’ sizes three to five underwear, coats and snow pants, preschoolers’ mittens, hats and socks, and snow boots in children’s sizes nine, ten and 11. Please donate clean, gently used, outgrown or new items to assist the students in supplying younger children and their families with the clothing they need to enjoy the great outdoors comfortably. Collections bins are located at the School’s main entrance for your donations. If you have questions about contributing, contact Jill Burke at jburke@longtrailschool.org or 802-867-5717 extension 148.