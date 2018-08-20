‘Cocktails on the River’ to Feature Fundraising Auction

The Slate Valley Museum (SVM) will host ’Cocktails on the River,’ its annual auction fundraising event, held with the beautiful Mettowee River as its backdrop, on Saturday, September 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. A live auction will start at 8 p.m. “I hope to see the community out for an enchanting evening in support of SVM. We’ve planned an exciting night of entertainment all for a good cause,” says Krista Rupe, executive director of SVM. “In addition to the auction there will be live music, games and more!”

The auction will feature slate items, local arts and crafts, dinners at local restaurants, spa gift certificates, passes to golf and location attractions, sampler baskets, framed photography and more. Headlining the night will be Dave Burns, a classical guitarist from the Greater Boston area, who has been performed on radio, television and in studio albums over the past ten years. He has traveled on numerous national and international tours with his award-winning rock band, and is currently a full-time student at Castleton University.

The auction, organized by the SVM Board of Trustees, is the museum’s primary fundraising event of the year. “Our auction will be filled with some exciting treasures this year which we hope will find their way into your home! This event is the major fundraiser for us, but it is an opportunity to welcome old friends and meet new guests to introduce to slate, that wonderful product we focus on at the Slate Valley Museum,” said Molly Biggs Celani, Board of Trustees president. Master of Ceremonies and Board vice president Alan Rashes agrees, and says, “The evening promises to be a fun event.” Proceeds will support SVM’s educational programs, concerts and exhibitions, and mainatain the Museum’s extensive collection of historical artifacts celebrating the history and culture of the Slate Valley region of New York and Vermont. Tickets to the event are $35 per person. There will be a cash bar, but the first drink is free. Reservations and prepayment are requested by September 1. For information, call 518-642-1417 or email director@slatevalleymuseum.org. Reserve tickets online at tiny.cc/svmcocktails.