Coffee (& Donuts!) with a Cop

Officers Matteson and Jennings of the Manchester Police Department invite you to coffee and conversation at the Library.

On Tuesday, June 6, at 4 p.m., come to the Manchester Community Library to join your neighbors and local police officers for coffee and conversation. No agenda or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, give kudos – and get to know the officers of the Manchester Police Department. At the risk of reinforcing a stereotype, there will indeed be free donuts from Mrs. Murphy’s and coffee provided by Tall Cat Coffee Roasters. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center.

June 5, 2017
