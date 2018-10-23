Collaborative Harvest Festival Celebrates After-School Programs

The Collaborative’s annual Harvest Festival will be held on Wednesday, October 24, at Flood Brook School. Harvest Festival celebrates Lights on After School – the only nationwide event celebrating after-school programs and their important role in the lives of children, families and communities. The effort has become a hallmark of the after-school movement and generates media coverage across the country each year. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is $5 per person or $20 maximum for a family. All community members are welcome to join The Collaborative in fun activities, delicious food and a special raffle. To enter the apple pie contest or the chili cook-off, register at least 24 hours prior at thecollaborative.us. Contact Emily Cowles at emily@thecollaborative.us.