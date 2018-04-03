Collaborative to Host Parents’ Dinner and Discussion Workshops

Turn the challenges of raising youth into opportunities for growth. Parents’ dinner and discussion events hosted by The Collaborative start on Wednesday, April 4, and will go for five weeks (except April 18), ending on May 9. Held from 5:30 to 7 p.m., weekly topics will include Mindfulness, Empathy, Conflict Management, Screen Time and Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drugs. Free childcare and dinner are provided when you pre-register; you can sign up for all sessions or individual sessions of particular interest.

Open to parents of youth in grades three and up, the meetings will take place at The Collaborative, 91 Route 11, Londonderry, behind Flood Brook School. Facilitator Loretta Murphy will lead group discussions on encouraging your child to cultivate positive relationships and life-long social skills, communicate, understand the feelings of others, resolve conflicts, manage and balance school assignments, family time and screen time, and engage in discussion about alcohol and drugs. Murphy enhances the workshop with her professional training as an educator and mental health therapist. Certified health educatore Kali Trautwein will provide professional guidance on how to have conversations with youth to prevent substance use. This five-week workshop is free. Pre-register by calling The Collaborative at 802-824-4200.