Collage the Focus this Month at Canfield Gallery

Two noted area collage artists, Kathryn Kosto and Anita Witten, will be featured at the Canfield Gallery in Arlington from September 9 to October 3. The exhibit will open with a reception on Saturday, September 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. Collage is an art form in which bits and pieces of life, such as fabric scraps, paper, historical ephemera, buttons, twigs — almost anything, in fact — are combined. In the hands of a fine artist, these scraps of memory, history or everyday life can evoke a powerful response. Surprise, delight, recognition, memory, truth can be found in these intricate pieces of art.

Kosto, from Schodack, N.Y., leveraged her degrees in art history and history for a career as a paper conservator of 17th and 18th century prints, engravings and maps. She has served as museum curator at several historic sites, including the home of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. Witten, of Shushan, N.Y., had a career in publishing and studied at the Arts Students League and Columbia University before becoming a professional artist and a partner with her artist husband, in their framing business, which serves museums and collectors. Both women have had exhibitions throughout the northeast and beyond.

The Canfield Gallery is located in the Martha Canfield Library at 528 East Arlington Road in Arlington. Library hours are Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 2 to 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit the gallery website at marthacanfield.org or call 802-375-6153.