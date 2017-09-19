‘Collect a Can’ on the Battenkill

The Battenkill Conservancy’s ‘Collect a Can’ Canoe River Clean Up is scheduled for Sunday, September 24, beginning at 10 a.m. at Battenkill Valley Outdoors, located off Route 313 in Cambridge, N.Y. This annual event is held when the river is low, so discarded cans and bottles can be easily collected. Canoes and kayaks help navigate more inaccessible areas. The idea is to collect debris that has ended up both in and along the banks before the winter season arrives. Once the debris is carried downstream, it often ends up clogging a lower dam or is carried downstream into the Hudson River. The Clean Up is a fun and simple way to do something positive for the river – spending a Sunday morning on the river tends to be gift in itself! Participants should come with sturdy, water-friendly shoes, gloves and lunch. Equipment and canoe shuttles are provided. A $5 per canoe donation is suggested. Reserve your spot by September 22 at bkc@battenkillconservancy.org or 518-677-2545.