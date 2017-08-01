College Soccer Series Returns to Manchester’s Applejack Park

The battle between the Green Mountain State and the Bay State plays out on the soccer pitch when the University of Vermont Catamounts take on the University of Massachusetts Amherst Minutewomen in NCAA Division I women’s soccer at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, at Applejack Stadium in Manchester. The game is part of the 2017 College Soccer Series hosted by the Town of Manchester.

The Catamounts are looking to revenge their 2 to 1 loss to the Minutewomen in 2016 at Applejack Stadium.

“The team is looking forward to coming to Manchester again for a pre-season game with UMass,” said Kristi Lefebvre, UVM head coach. “We had a great experience last year all around, and expect another exciting game this August. Though our teams are in the middle of their preseason training, it is a great test and nice environment for the new players to get acclimated to the team and the speed of the college game.”

The Manchester College Soccer Series will continue on Tuesday, August 22, when the Castleton State University women play Southern Vermont College at 7 p.m., followed by the Castleton men versus the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) on Saturday, August 26, at 6 p.m. On Saturday, September 2, Middlebury College battles NESCAC rival Williams College at 12 noon. The Series wraps up on Wednesday, September 6, at 7 when the Southern Vermont College women hosts Lyndon State College in Division III action.

Concession food will be available for all the games. Admission is $3 for students and seniors and $5 for adults. Applejack Stadium is located at the Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park, 340 Recreation Park Road in Manchester Center.