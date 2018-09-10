Colonial Craft Day in Weston

Visit Weston’s Colonial Craft Day on Saturday, September 15, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Presented by the Weston Historical Society, thie sixth event takes place just north of the Weston Green on Route 100. Skills of the 18th and 19th centuries will be demonstrated, and tools and machinery of the period will be in operation and on display. Favorites from prior years will be on hand, beginning with master tinsmith David Claggett, whose colonial reproductions are on display in America’s finest museums – and in Weston. Cooper Glenn Lael will demonstrate the skills used in making barrels. The 18th century methods of peeling apples and pressing them into cider always attracts a crowd; bring your own apples and take a turn at pressing your own cider! Weston’s Farrar-Mansur House Museum, an historic homestead and tavern dating from 1797, will be open for tours. Lace-maker Donna Faturos will be demonstrating and explaining her skill, as will basket weaver Ann McClaran. Johnathon Bigelow will be hewing beams out of logs and explaining the methods of post-and-beam/mortise and tenon construction favored by our colonial forefathers. Weston’s famous Grist Mill will be grinding corn, the hit-and miss engine will be puffing away, and the operation of the Lane Shingle Maker will be explained. Maya Drummond and Garry Sharon will provide some old time fiddle music through the day. There is no admission charge, althoughvoluntary donations are always greatly appreciated.