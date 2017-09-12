Colonial Craft Day Returns to Weston

The Weston Historical Society will present their fifth Colonial Craft Day on Saturday, September 16, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Held on the Museum campus just north of the Weston Green on Route 100 in Weston, the event highlights the skills of 18th and 19th craftspeople with demonstrations and exhibits of tools and machinery, in operation and on display. Colonial Craft Day is always educational, always entertaining for the whole family. Please join us. There is no admission charge; voluntary donations are greatly appreciated. Favorites from prior years will be on hand, beginning with master tinsmith David Claggett, whose colonial reproductions are on display in some of America’s finest museums. Cooper Glenn Lael will demonstrate the skills used in making barrels. The 18th-century methods of peeling apples and pressing them into cider always attracts a crowd; bring your own apples and take a turn at pressing your own cider!

New exhibits will be on display in the Farrar-Mansur House, including a restored oil portrait of Weston resident Prudence Jewett Richardson, and the reproduction of the dress worn by a Weston resident at the inaugural ball of President Franklin Pierce, as depicted upstairs in a mural of Weston’s first Old Home day by WPA artist Roy Williams. New to Craft Day, Donna Faturos will demonstrate period lace-making techniques and Barb and Tim Bouton will make corn dolls. At the Mill Museum, the grist mill will be grinding corn, the hit-and miss engine will be puffing away and the operation of the Lane Shingle Maker will be explained. Michael Mole will be demonstrating his woodcraft talents, including the crafting of wooden latches; his model showing the methods of post-and-beam architecture will also be on display. Don’t miss seeing David Claggett’s exquisite restored tinker’s wagon, housed in the mill; it might be out last opportunity to present this remarkable piece of Americana. Maya Drummond and Garry Sharon will provide some old-time fiddle music through the lunch hour.

The Museums of Weston offer a glimpse into Vermont village life in the early 19th century. The Farrar-Mansur House is filled with period local heirlooms in room settings. The adjacent Old Mill, with its fascinating collection of antique tools and machinery, is one of very few operating water-powered gristmills in the country. Both are open for tours on Saturday and Sunday afternoons through October 13.