Comedy at Fort Salem Theater

Fort Salem Theater, housed in a renovated church structure that dates back to 1832 (the basement provided shelter for troops during the American Revolution; thus the name, Fort Salem), brings its Mainstage season to a close Friday and Saturday, July 27 to 29, with an homage to its roots. ‘The Savannah Disputation,’ is a comedy about religion. “We chose this play,” says Jay Kerr, artistic director, “because it portrays four mature adults who have enough confidence in their own belief systems that they are not afraid to have those beliefs challenged. It’s as close to discussing politics in 21st century America that we’re allowing ourselves to come this season.” In Evan Smith’s play set in present day Savannah, two mature Catholic sibling-sisters (Siri Allison and Susan Cicarelli-Caputo) answer their door to find an enthusiastic, charismatic Evangelical zealot (Ann Marie Acquilano) who has come to save them – and all Catholics. Infinitely more humorous than when someone comes to save you, this unconventional comedy celebrates each of its characters, including the sisters’ parish priest (Gregory Anderson), illustrating that one’s core beliefs and values can only be strengthened when one allows them to be challenged. Information and tickets, with discounts for seniors and groups, are available at fortsalemtheater.com or by calling 518-854-9200. Fort Salem Theatre is located at 11 East Broadway in Salem, N.Y.