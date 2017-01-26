Comedy Show at Magic Mountain

The Flood Brook Student Activities Cooperative (FBSAC) will host a Comedy Show at the base lodge at Magic Mountain in Londonderry at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 3. Comedians will include Tom Hayes, Rob Steen and Mark Scalia, all of whom have made appearances on major networks such as Comedy Central, The Late Show with David Letterman, MTV, ABC and FOX. Tickets are available at the door for $25, or in advance for $20 at Brown Enterprises in Londonderry, the Weston Market Place in Weston or Flood Brook School. There will be also a 50/50 raffle and a cash bar. FBSAC would like to thank Magic Mountain, Vermont Foam Insulation and Hunter Excavating for sponsoring this fun night for parents and friends of Flood Brook School.