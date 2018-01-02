Community Blood Drives

Community Blood Drives
Community Blood Drives

Community Blood Drives

Red Cross coordinator Linell Pike urges you to donate blood.

Red Cross coordinator Linell Pike urges you to donate blood.

Manchester Blood Drive

There will be a Red Cross Blood Drive from 12 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, at the First Congregational Church, located at 3624 Main Street in Manchester Village. Those who donate will receive a $5 gift card from Dunkin’ Donuts. You can save up to 15 minutes by using the redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to answer health and history questions. Schedule an appointment by calling 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. There is always a great need for blood donations; your pint of blood is a gift of life for the person who needs it. For more information, call Linell Pike at 802-362-3380.

Arlington Blood Drive

The American Legion Auxiliary of Post 69 in Arlington will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, January 5, from 12 noon to 5 p.m. with the Battenkill Valley Health Center. Please stop by and give the gift of life.  Lunch, snacks and beverages are offered for free to all those who donate. Call 802-375-6157 for more information.

January 2, 2018
Categories:Highlights, Manchester Highlights
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*