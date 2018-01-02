Community Blood Drives

Manchester Blood Drive

There will be a Red Cross Blood Drive from 12 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, at the First Congregational Church, located at 3624 Main Street in Manchester Village. Those who donate will receive a $5 gift card from Dunkin’ Donuts. You can save up to 15 minutes by using the redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to answer health and history questions. Schedule an appointment by calling 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. There is always a great need for blood donations; your pint of blood is a gift of life for the person who needs it. For more information, call Linell Pike at 802-362-3380.

Arlington Blood Drive

The American Legion Auxiliary of Post 69 in Arlington will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, January 5, from 12 noon to 5 p.m. with the Battenkill Valley Health Center. Please stop by and give the gift of life. Lunch, snacks and beverages are offered for free to all those who donate. Call 802-375-6157 for more information.