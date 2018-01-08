Community Breakfast

Manchester Breakfast

Manchester firefighters will be serving up a delicious all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, January 14, from 7 to 11 a.m. Enjoy blueberry and plain pancakes with real Vermont maple syrup, fresh scrambled eggs, sausage patties, bacon, rosemary homefries, English muffins, orange juice and coffee at the Firehouse, located at 6041 Main Street, Manchester Center, behind the Town Hall. This month’s breakfast is generously sponsored by WH Shaw Insurance and Vermont Foam Insulation.

West Pawlet Breakfast

Sunday, January 14, there will be a Pancake Breakfast sponsored by the West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department, held at the firehouse at 2806 Route 153/Main Street from 7:30 to 11 a.m. The West Pawlet firehouse is a handicap accessible site. All are welcome. The menu will include regular, chocolate chip, blueberry and cranberry pancakes and waffles, local maple syrup, home fries, scrambled eggs, sausage and bacon, with coffee, tea, milk and orange juice. The cost is $10, $8 for seniors, $5 for ages 5 to 12 and free for those under age 5. Proceeds go towards the WPFD’s equipment and training needs. For information, contact Antonio Landon at 802-345-4312 or wp5801@yahoo.com.

Arlington Breakfast

American Legion Family Post 69 will host a Sunday morning Breakfast on January 14, from 8 to 11 a.m. Seniors 65 and over are free; all others are $7. Donations are greatly appreciated. Come out, have breakfast and catch up with your friends. Call 802-375-6157 for more information.