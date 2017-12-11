Community Christmas Concerts

Peru Christmas Pageant

The Peru Church invites you to participate in their multigenerational Christmas Pageant, to take place on Sunday, December 17. There will be no rehearsals; just show up and choose a costume and a character. Always wanted to be a shepherd, angel or innkeeper? Here is your chance. The fun starts at 9 a.m. at the Church, and the show goes on at 9:30. This experimental approach to pageantry also entails cookies and juice boxes. Kids from age one to 100 are welcome. Don’t miss it. Questions? Call Pastor Margaret at 802-379-1438.

Poultney-Granville Town Band to Offer Christmas Concert

The Poultney-Granville Town Band has started rehearsals for its tenth annual Christmas concert. Sponsored by the Poultney Women’s Club, the free concert is the highlight of Poultney’s Christmas season, and offers listeners a classic holiday musical experience, complete with audience sing-a-longs. The concert will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 17, at Saint Raphael’s Catholic Church Hall, 21 East Main, Poultney. The band is comprised of music professionals, educators, townspeople and students of all ages and from many towns across the Lakes Region, with a core group of over 40 musicians, directed by Joe Szabo and assistant conductor Michelle Parbus. The band performs Sunday evening summer concerts sponsored by the villages and towns of Poultney and Granville. New musicians with instrumental facility are always welcome, without age or audition requirement. For those who have not been actively performing or who would like more information, contact Rusty Wescott, band manager, at 802-287-5185.

Manchester Christmas Concert

The adult and youth choirs of Christ Our Savior Parish will present a Christmas Concert of traditional hymns and carols and newly composed songs at Saint Paul’s Church at 398 Bonnet Street/Route 30 in Manchester Center on Sunday, December 17, at 4:30 p.m. This is the choir’s 14th concert under the direction of Michael Gallagher, composer of a number of Christmas carols, two of which will be premiered this year. A highlight of the program is a short Lessons and Carols by the youth of the Church and Faith Formation director Lori Routhier. The youth will join the adult choir in singing traditional carols with readings from the biblical Christmas story. The choirs will be accompanied by a small orchestra, whose members are Françios Sécordel (violin), Karl Brosch (viola), Ralph Thomas (woodwinds), with youth members Gabriel Gallagher and PJ Fiegel on trumpet. Come join them for a spiritual journey into Christmas music that will prepare you for the true meaning of the holiday. Everyone is welcome at this free concert.

Danby Christmas Sing-Along

All are invited to sing-along at the Danby-Mount Tabor Christmas Sing-Along on Sunday, December 17, at 2 p.m. The sixth annual event will be held on the new marble plaza at the Veterans Memorial, located at the intersection of Mount Tabor Avenue and South Main Street, one block west of Route 7, in Danby Village. All voices are needed to sing traditional Christmas carols and contemporary numbers; songbooks will be provided. Bring sleigh bells, tambourines or other hand-held instruments if you have them! The sing-along is in memory of George Stone, one of the towns’ biggest fans, a veteran of the Vietnam War and a lover of Christmas music. Come help spread some holiday cheer! Refreshments will follow.