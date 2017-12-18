Community Dinners & Luncheons

Manchester VFW to Serve Christmas Community Dinner

VFW Post 6471 in Manchester is proud to be hosting the Christmas Community Dinner on Monday, December 25. Formerly held at the First Congregational Church, this is the Post’s second year hosting the event. The entire public is welcome to come dine with friends and family. Donations are very much appreciated and are used for the next year’s event. Dinner is free of charge, and will be served from 1 to 4 p.m. Parties of six are encouraged to call and make reservations at 802-362-9840. Volunteers would also be greatly appreciated; please call to inquire. Post 6471 is located at 280 Depot Street in Manchester.

OWCC Appreciation Luncheon

Donors, volunteers and community partners as well as those interested in volunteering are invited to join One World Conservation Center (OWWC) for their third annual Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, December 21, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Registration is required at oneworldconservationcenter.org or 802-447-7419. Lunch will begin at noon, with dedications beginning at 1:30, recognizing OWCC’s Annual Volunteers of the Year, Bill and Lois Davis and Junior Volunteers of the Year Sophia-Lyn and Hayden Schmidt. Appreciation for many years service and dedication to the organization will also be presented to founding and long-time NETC Board members W. Scott Hoover, William Grant Jr., James Hunter, Harry Wilson, Mary Fuqua and David Richardson.

Preserving Your Family’s Foodways

At the Dorset Historical Society’s Third-Thursday Lunch-Lecture on December 21, DHS Curator Jon Mathewson will address the important and memorable holiday traditions often created in kitchens. Sometimes recipes are passed on smoothly across generations – on the other hand, one’s inheritance might arrive as a group of haphazard recipe cards and/or some annotated cookbooks. Food historians preserve these collections by updating the recipes for use with modern methods, and most importantly, by cooking and eating the delicious foods. Drawing on examples in the DHS archives, Mathewson will show attendees how to manage their handed-down recipe collections so they can best preserve the foodways of their own families. The presentation begins at 12 noon and lasts about an hour. Bring a sandwich; beverages and desserts are provided. The events are free and take place at the Bley House Museum on Route 30 at Kent Hill Road in Dorset Village. For more information, visit dorsetvthistory.org or call 802-867-0331.