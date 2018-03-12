Community Eats!

Arlington Grange Breakfast

Battenkill Grange 487 will hold a Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 18, at Bailey Hall on Ice Pond Road in East Arlington. The menu includes pancakes with real Vermont maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage, homefires, and biscuits with sausage gravy, with coffee, juice and milk. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 12. For more information, call Lillian Wood at 802-375-2518. To find out about pavilion rentals, call Nathalie at 802-375-6135.

Manchester Firehouse Breakfast

Manchester firefighters will be serving up a delicious all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, March 18, from 7 to 11 a.m. The firehouse is located at 6041 Main Street, Manchester Center, behind the Town Hall. This month’s breakfast is generously sponsored by Community Bank and William T. Burns Insurance.

Granville Rescue Squad Breakfast

The Granville Rescue Squad will host a Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, March 25, from 7 a.m. to 12 noon at their facility on East Potter Avenue in Granville, N.Y. Come see their life-saving equipment, meet Squad members and enjoy breakfast. Donations will be gratefully accepted.

Bennington Rotary Italian Dinner

The Bennington Rotary Club will hold their annual Italian Dinner on Wednesday, March 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge 567, Washington Avenue. Adult tickets in advance are $10 at 802-442-9299, and will be held at the door. At the door, tickets will be $12; children under 12 are $5. A raffle will be held from 5:15 to 6:45. Proceeds will go towards Elks college scholarships and other community needs.

Manchester VFW Corned Beef

VFW Post 6471 on Depot Street in Manchester will be celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 16, with a corned beef and cabbage dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event is open to the public and costs $10 per person. Call 802-362-9840 if you have any questions. Donations are appreciated and go towards local veterans and our community.