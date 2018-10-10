Community Elder Report

Northshire Seniors

The Northshire Seniors will host a pot luck luncheon at 12 noon on Monday, October 15, at the Manchester Rod and Gun Club. Bring a hot dish or salad; beverages and dessert will be provided. Following lunch, the group will be playing cards and board games; bring one if you like. Every woman and man over age 55 is welcome to attend.

Rupert Leisures Luncheon

The Rupert Leisures will host a harvest-time luncheon at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 10, at the Rupert Firehouse. The menu is chicken and biscuits or dumplings, peas and carrots and fruited Jello for a donation of $4.50. Homemade desserts are welcome. Bring your own cutlery. There will also be a raffle. For details, call Skip Lewis at 802-394-7822.

Castleton Community Center

The Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, is offering two new workshops. A cell phone ‘how to’ workshop will be held on Friday, October 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. Learn about set-up, settings, Google, emails, texting and photos. A creative writing workshop facilitated by Joyce Thomas, poet and recently retired Professor of English at Castleton University, will begin on Tuesday, October 9, at 3 p.m. The workshop is designed to help inspire writers to move forward with their projects. To register for either workshop, call 802-468-3093.

Sand for Icy Walks

The Norshaft Lions Club will deliver a bucket of sand to seniors 62 years or older in North Bennington and Shaftsbury to help prevent falls on icy walkways this winter, free of charge. Call 203-314-0947 and leave a message with your name, phone number, address and town.

Meals on Wheels

Bennington County Meals on Wheels weekly menu: Tuesday, October 9: Macaroni & Cheese, Stewed Tomatoes, Broccoli, Pears & Peaches. Wednesday, October 10: Ham & Cheese Melt, Sweet Potatoes, Spinach, Maple Yogurt with Apples. Thursday, October 11: Maple Baked Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Vegetables, Spinach Salad, Cookie. Friday, October 12: Egg Salad Sandwich, Four-Bean Salad, Coleslaw, Yogurt with Granola. Monday, October 15: Vegetarian Stew, Brown Rice, Carrots, Bread, Fruited Yogurt. Tuesday, October 16: Pork & Broccoli Stir-fry, Stewed Tomatoes, Baked Apple, Bread, Pineapple. The Meals on Wheels Bennington Café is located 124 Pleasant Street in Bennington. Join them for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $4 suggested donation for ages 60 and over, $5 for others. For information, call 802-442-8012.

Project Independence

Monday, October 15: October History. Tuesday, October 16: Jewelry with Rachel. Wednesday, October 17: Trumpet Concert. Thursday, October 18: Wii Bowling. Friday, October 19: Pumpkin Spice Baking. BPI has been helping Bennington County families keep loved ones at home for more than 30 years. For details, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.