Community Event and Things to Do

Shaftsbury Resident to Start Eco-Village in Ghana

Bryan Flecker, a Shaftsbury resident and president of Black Star Education Foundation, will be traveling to Ghana to start an eco-village in the Central Region. Flecker started a successful poultry program at a local school in the region in 2015, and will be returning in August 2017 for three and a half months to work on an eco-village project that will feature a poultry program along with a gardening and water storage program, which will serve to train local villagers self-sufficiency in food production to aid in eliminating the issue of food insecurity. Flecker started BSEF, a Vermont non-profit, in 2016 upon his return from his first trip to Ghana. To make a donation to this project and read more about BSEF, visit blackstaredu.org.

Ormsby DAR

The Ormsby Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will be holding their Annual Meeting and second annual Barbecue on Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m. at Casablanca Motel, 5927 Main Street, Manchester Center. All members and prospective members are invited and encouraged to attend. To learn more, contact Debbie McPherson at 802-342-3593.

Rutland County Audubon

Rutland County Audubon will hold its annual Meeting and Potluck Picnic at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, at the Proctor Free Library at 4 Main Street in Proctor. The event will feature a program of member photos. Send an email to birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org if you are interested in showing your photos. Bring a dish to share. Utensils and beverages will be provided. Non-members also welcome. Call Marv Elliott at 802-775-2415 to learn more.

Fair Haven Bingo

Bingo is held at Saint Mary’s Church, 19 Washington Street, Fair Haven, every Saturday evening beginning at 7 p.m.Well behaved children allowed to play. Mininum purchase is a $4 strip of cards. Call 802-537-2099 for more information.

Tacos & Champagne Jam

You are invited to attend a fun event for ages 21 and over at the American Legion Post 69 in Arlington on Friday, July 14, starting at 6 p.m. The $5 cover charge per person includes a taco bar and Champagne Jam. Call 802-375-6157 for more information.

Shaftsbury Methodist Church to Hold Yard Sale, Outdoor Services

The United Methodist Church at 127 Church Street in Shaftsbury will be holding a community Yard Sale on Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. If you would like to take part, call Kristie at 802-379-1701 for more information.

The Church will start holding their Sunday Services al fresco under their pavilion on Sunday, July 9; they’ll go through August, and perhaps longer, depending on the weather. You are invited to join them for fresh air and a relaxed atmosphere for outdoor worship. As always, food and refreshments follow the service for a time of fellowship. For more information, call Richard McSherry at 802-379-8190.