Community Events

Arlington Breakfast

American Legion Post 69 at 54 Legion Road in Arlington will host breakfast on Sunday, March 12, from 8 to 10 a.m. Seniors age 65 and over are free; all others are $6 each; donations are greatly appreciated. Call 802-375-6157 for more information.

Manchester Firehouse Breakfast

Enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast offering pancakes with local maple syrup, eggs, sausage, English muffins, bacon, home fries and more with coffee and juice on Sunday, March 12, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Manchester Fire House on North Main Street. Come meet and support your local fire department. The price is $8 for adults and $4 for children ages six to 12.

It’s Pie for Breakfast in Middletown Springs

The trustees at the Middletown Springs Public Library have a sure cure for the wintertime blues – Pie for Breakfast! Due to popular demand, this annual event has changed locations and the bakers are making even more pie! This year it will be held at the Middletown Springs Elementary School at 15 Schoolhouse Road on Saturday, March 11, from 8 to 11 a.m. Pie slices are cut thin, so it’s easy to try all the different varieties; they are served with tea, coffee, or juice. Pies are both sweet and savory. There will also be a basket-type raffle with over 30 prizes including maple syrup, books, craft items, housewares and gift certificates from local businesses. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children 5 to 12; under 5 are free. All of the proceeds benefit the Middletown Springs Public Library. For more information, call 802-235-2435.

Valley Falls Breakfast

The Auxiliary from Valley Falls VFW Post 1938, located on Poplar Avenue in Valley Falls, N.Y., will host their monthly breakfast on Sunday, March 12, from 8 to 11 a.m. The menu consists of eggs made to order, French toast, pancakes, sausage, bacon, toast, fried potatoes, coffee, juice, fruit and biscuits with sausage gravy. The cost is $8 for those over age 13 and $4 for children 5 to 12. There will be a raffle for a basket of cheer to help in the cost of a new flag pole that will be drawn after the breakfast.

Soup Bowls for Hunger

Mark your calendars for the 11th annual ‘Soup Bowls for Hunger,’ which will be held on Thursday, March 30, at the Rutland High School (RHS) cafeteria. Enjoy a bowl of soup, crackers, roll, dessert and beverage and choose your own handcrafted bowl to take home. Bowls are being made by RHS ceramics program teacher Darren Spafford, local high school students and professional potters. This event is sponsored for the seventh year by Delta Kappa Gamma Society of women educators. All proceeds will be donated to the Rutland Community Cupboard and other local food shelves. Tickets are $20 per person and must be purchased at Rutland High School. There will be two sittings, at 4:45 and 6:15 p.m., with quality bowls available at each sitting. There will also be raffles for various donated items and a silent auction. Music will be provided by Dan Graves. To purchase tickets, call the Rutland High School main office at 802-773-1955.