Community Events

Manchester St. Pat’s Dinner

The VFW Post 6471, located at 280 Depot Street in Manchester Center, will host a Saint Patrick’s Day dinner on Friday, March 17 featuring corned beef and cabbage from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Ham will also be available. All are welcome! The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children under age 10. If you are bringing a large group, call the Post at 802-362-9840 after 3 p.m. to let them know in advance.

Middletown Springs Maple Festival

This year’s Maple Festival at the Historical Society on the Town Green in Middletown Springs will be held on Sunday, March 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will feature a demonstration of early maple sugarmaking in a cast iron kettle over an open fire. Local sugarmaker Ryan Mahar and historians David Wright and Jon Mathewson will give a presentation on maple sugaring history and current practice. Maple desserts created by Society members, Vermont maple products and new 2017 syrup will be available for sale. Acoustic music and kids’ activities enliven the free afternoon event. Videos about Vermont maple sugaring will be shown continuously. A silent auction offers vacation stays, a Killington one-day pass, a professional ski tune-up, 100 gallons of heating oil, genealogical and natural science research, lessons in billiards/pool, spinning and photography, a basket of wine, a homemade quilt and other fine craft items, homemade pies and more. A raffle drawing with many prizes including $100 and $50 in cash. Museum exhibits on Middletown Springs history are on view during the festival. Admission is free and the building is handicap accessible. For more information, call David Wright at 802-235-2376.

Arlington Breakfast

Battenkill Grange 487 will hold a Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 19, at Bailey Hall on Ice Pond Road in East Arlington. The menu includes pancakes with real Vermont maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage, homefires, and biscuits with sausage gravy, with coffee, juice and milk. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 12. For more information, call Lillian Wood at 802-375-2518. To find out about pavilion rentals, call Nathalie at 802-375-6135.

Manchester Lunch

The First Baptist Church of Manchester invites the community to a soup, salad and dessert lunch on Saturday, March 18, from 12 to 2 p.m.Choose from a wide variety of soups and breads for $4, with opportunities for tasting. To top off your lunch, a selection of homemade desserts will be available for $2.50. The proceeds from the lunch will benefit the Baptist congregation in Lebanon, N.H., whose church was burned down by an arsonist last fall. Takeouts will be available. The Church is located at the corner of Main and Bonnet Streets, across from Northshire Bookstore. If you have questions, call Lorraine Wilkins at 802-645-9525.

W. Hebron Potluck Lunch

The West Hebron United Presbyterian Church invites the public to a Potluck Lunch on Sunday, March 19, at 11:30, following worship at 10:30 a.m. Kim Cook, director of the Open Door Mission in Glens Falls, will present information on the Mission food pantry, Code Blue and emergency shelter. All are welcome. The Church is located at 3153 Route 30, Salem, N.Y. Call 518-854-3729 to learn more.

Sunderland Basket Party

Burdett Commons of Arlington is hosting their third annual Basket Party on Saturday, March 18, at Sunderland Elementary School, located at 98 Bear Ridge Road off of Sunderland Hill Road. Doors will open at 11 a.m., and people will be able to bid until 1 p.m., when the winners will be called. The cost is $5 for the first sheet of tickets and a door prize ticket; it is $3 for each additional sheet of tickets. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and food and drinks will be available for purchase. All of the money raised will benefit programs at Burdett Commons, whose mission is to provide events especially for youth and seniors in the Arlington, Sunderland and Sandgate areas. Questions? Email burdettcommonsinc@yahoo.com.

Wells Teacup Auction

The Wells United Methodist Church will be holding a Teacup Auction on Friday, March 24. Every dollar raised will go towards the Church’s missions. Last year over $4000 was raised, with hundreds going to the Wells Food Bank and the Vermont food bank hub in Rutland. Over $2000 was sent to national and international disasters. There will also be a small silent auction of items. The event will be held at the Modern Woodman Hall in Wells. Full details will be posted in next week’s Vermont News Guide.