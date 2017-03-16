Community Events

Arlington Garden Club

The Arlington Garden Club will meet for a Potluck Luncheon at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 21, at the American Legion Hall, East Arlington Road. All are wecome. For those whose last name begins with A to L, bring a salad or side dish; M to Z, bring a main dish. After the business meeting, a presentation by Bonnie Capron will include a video tour of Butchart Gardens in Victoria, British Columbia. Head hostess for the day is Barbara Travers assisted by Jan Ameden and Noelle Smith. Visit arlingtongardenclubvt.webs.com or call Jean

at 802-375 2344 for details on membership.

Adoniram Chapter 22 EOS

Adoniram Chapter 22 Order of the Eastern Star will gather for their annual meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at the Masonic Temple on Spruce Street in Manchester. For more information, call David Katz at 802-362-0041.

Wallingford Thrift Shop

Hands for Hope Thrift Shop on Main Street in Wallingford is having a winter sale. Everything in the shop is 50 percent off, except for bathing suits. There are lots of quality men and women’s clothing, sizes 0 to 3X. Children’s clothing is 50 cents per item along with baby blankets, stuffed animals, shoes and boots, books and toys. The shop also has housewares, bedding and videos. It is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Manchester Thrift Shop

Volunteers at the Thrift Shop at Manchester Health Services on Main Street/Route 7A South have switched the merchandise to spring and summer. The racks are loaded, with more to come as the season gets into full swing. There are women’s dresses, shoes, jackets, purses, hats, slacks and shorts, along with bargains for men, boys and children. The barn has many interesting items; contents change every week. Come in and browse Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call Barbara with questions and/or donations at 802-362-2126.