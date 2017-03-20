Community Events

Pawlet Roast Pork Dinner

The Ladies and Gentlemen’s Supper Club invite you to the first Roast Pork Dinner of the season on Saturday, April 1, at the Pawlet Community Church, starting at 5 p.m. The menu includes roast pork, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, cabbage salad, applesauce, fruited jello, rolls and beverages. Dessert will be ice cream sundaes with maple syrup. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children up to age 12, and free for those five and under for details, call Doreen Mach at 802-325-3428 or Judy Coolidge at 802-325-3073. Take out orders can also be made on the day of the dinner by calling the Church at 802-325-3022.

Bennington Rotary Italian Night

The Bennington Rotary Club is bringing you their annual Italian Night Dinner on Wednesday, March 22, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Elks Lodge on Washington Avenue in downtown Bennington. In addition to a raffle and cash bar, the dinner features all the delicious Italian delicacies you have enjoyed over the years. Proceeds will benefit the Rotary’s Scholarship Fund. Bring your family and friends to this annual evening of good food, camaraderie and fun. The cost for the dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or from a member of the Bennington Rotary Club.

Wallingford Chicken BBQ

Maple Valley Grange 318, 4343 Route 7, East Wallingford, hosts a Chicken Barbecue on Saturday, March 25, starting at 12 noon. Each $10 meal will include a half chicken with macaroni salad, coleslaw, beans, roll, drink and brownie. Call 802-353-4651 for information.

Dorset Empty Bowls

Long Trail School will raise funds to combat hunger in the region by hosting Empty Bowls on Saturday, March 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. The $12 admission includes soup, bread, dessert, live entertainment and a handmade bowl to take home. The recipients of this event’s earnings are the Community Share project, the Stratton Foundation and BROC. This event is supported by donations from community businesses; over 20 local restaurants and chefs are donating soups, chowders and bisques. Bread and dessert are also being donated to ensure that the evening will make as much money as possible for the beneficiaries. Come, enjoy the community spirit and give generously. More information can be found at longtrailschool.org/empty-bowls or call 802-867-5717.

Rutland Soup Bowls for Hunger

The 11th annual ‘Soup Bowls for Hunger’ will be held on Thursday, March 30, in the Rutland High School (RHS) Cafeteria. There will be two sittings, 4:45 and 6:15 p.m. Start by choosing a ceramic bowl to take home, hand-crafted by RHS students along with teacher Darren Spafford and professional potters, and enjoy a bowl of soup accompanied by crackers, roll, dessert and beverage. Sponsored for the seventh year by Delta Kappa Gamma Society of Women Educators, proceeds from the event will be donated to the Rutland Community Cupboard and other local food shelves. There will also be raffles for various donated items and a silent auction. Music will be provided by Dan Graves. To purchase tickets, call Lynn Colomb at 802-770-1116, the RHS Main Office at 802-773-1955, or Ann Bannister at 802-747-0569.

Manchester Rally

On Sunday, March 26, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., join fellow Northshire residents in a celebration of the First Amendment of the US Constitution’s Bill of Rights, which states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.” Bring a sign and meet at the roundabout at Main and Depot Streets in Manchester to celebrate the freedoms that the founding fathers gave us. They need to forever be celebrated and protected! This rally is sponsored by MoveOn Manchester, a Northshire area group dedicated to making the world a better place for all people of all faiths, races and orientations. For more information, contact Jon at standuptohate16@gmail.com.