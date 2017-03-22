Community Events

West Arlington’s Chapel on the Green to Hold Service

The bell will be tolling to call folks to service on Sunday, March 26, at the Chapel on the Green by the covered bridge in West Arlington. Reverend Tom Atkins will be preaching in the historic 1805 sanctuary beginning at 6 p.m. Traditional hymns will be accompanied by the Vocalion pump organ. People of all walk of life are invited to this uplifting and joyful service. For details, call Tom at 802-645-0499.

Dorset Library to Feature Women’s Poetry

Join the Dorset Library at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, for an event that encompasses women’s history and women’s poetry. It should last about an hour; light refreshments will be served. One of the library’s featured artists this month is displaying drawings of influential women authors. Several members of the Gossamer Stone Poets will be reading poetry: Claire North, on Mathewson and Carol Cone. Additional readers are Terry Hauptman, author of four poetry collections, and Brittany Perham, winner of the 2016 Barnard Women’s Poetry Prize. For full bios on the poets, visit dorsetvillagelibrary.org. Call 802-867-5774 to find out more.

Londonderry Library to Offer Computer Instruction

Do you have questions about how your computer or tablet works or want to know more about its capabilities? Computer whiz Marc Fontaine will help you on Wednesdays, March 29, April 5 and April 12 at the South Londonderry Library at 15 Old School Road. Classes will begin at 7:15 p.m. Marc has also agreed to hold a class on Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m. Get one-on-one instruction and help in WORD, Excel, emailing and saving or forwarding attachments and images. List what specifically what you want to learn, and bring your laptop, digital device or tablet with you. Do you know that you can download free e-books and audio books on your Kindle or I-Pad through the library? Get help with that, too! Signup is encouraged. Call the Library at 802-824-3371 or stop by.

Library Yarns in Poultney

The Poultney Public Library, 205 Main Street, announces the creation of Library Yarns, a knitting and crocheting group, meeting at the Library on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 3 to 4 p.m. The first meeting will be held on Thursday, March 23. Participants should bring their own supplies. Come to craft in a supportive social environment, share ideas and get assistance with projects. An experienced fiber artist will be on hand to answer questions. For more information on this free event, call 802-287-5556.

Maple Leaf Quilters

The Maple Leaf Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at Christ the King Parish Hall, 66 South Main Street, Rutland. This month’s meeting will feature an auction for members and friends with professional auctioneer Barb Watters beginning promptly at 7. Offerings are donated by guild members and usually include fabric, UFOs, sewing, crafting and quilting books, notions and miscellaneous related items. For information, email info@mapleleafquilters.org or visit mapleleafquilters.org.