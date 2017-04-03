Community Events

West Rutland Breakfast

The members of Hiram Lodge 101 and those of Gilman Chapter 88 will be providing a Pancake Breakfast for the public to raise funds for their charitable projects at the Masonic Lodge, 63 Franklin Street, West Rutland, on Saturday, April 8, from 8 to 11 a.m. The cost is $9 for those over age 12 and $3 for ages six to 12. The menu features plain and blueberry pancakes, French toast, Vermont maple syrup, scrambled eggs, omelets, bacon, sausage, home fries, corned beef hash, coffee, juice, tea and milk. For information, call 802-775-2204.

Granville Breakfast

The Granville Rescue Squad will host a Pancake Breakfast and Open House on Sunday, April 9, from 7 a.m. to 12 noon at their facility on East Potter Avenue in Granville, N.Y. Come see their state-of-the-art, life-saving equipment, meet Squad members and enjoy breakfast. Donations will be gratefully accepted.

West Pawlet Breakfast

The West Pawlet Fire Department will hold a Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, April 9, from 7:30 to 11 a.m., at the West Pawlet Fire House, located on Route 153/Main Street. It’s a handicapped-accessible site, and everyone is welcome.The menu includes regular, chocolate chip, blueberry and cranberry pancakes, served with sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs and home fries along with coffee, milk and orange juice. Prices are $10 for 12 years and up, $6 for ages 5 to 12 and free to children under 5. Proceeds are for the benefit of the department’s equipment and training needs. Contact Antonio Landon at 802-345-4312 or wp5801@yahoo.com for details.

Wallingford Breakfast

Maple Valley Grange 318, located at 31 Dugway Road in South Wallingford, will host a special breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Sunday, April 9, followed by an egg hunt for the younger set. The cost is $5 per person. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m., to be followed by two egg hunts from 10 to 12 noon, in age groups 0 to six and 7 to 12. If you would like details, call 802-353-4651.

Bennington Elks Dinner

On Wednesday, April 5, the Bennington Elks will serve fish or chicken with scalloped or french fried potatoes, coleslaw, clam chowder, rolls and coffee for $9 starting at 5:30 p.m. to benefit scholarships and Veterans programs. The Bennington Elks is located at 125 Washington Ave. This event is open to members and guests.

VFW Offers Hall to Non-Profits

VFW Post 6471, located at 280 Depot Street in Manchester, announces that they will donate the use of their hall, free of charge, to any non-profit organization for special events or meetings. For additional details, call 802-362-9840 or visit manchestervfw.org.