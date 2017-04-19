Community Events

Movement & Mindfulness in Nature for Kids

Hey kids – are you looking for something different and fun to do during spring break? Come Walk, Observe, Stretch, Meditate, and Reflect with One World Conservation Center educator, Sam Strubel, who will lead an interactive walk in the Greenberg Reserve on Wednesday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore nature with all your senses and stretch your body to the rhythm of the elements and animals surrounding us. The fee is $12 per child; discounts are available for families with more than one child. Register at oneworldconservationcenter.org.

Cupcake Wars!

Compete for sweet prizes in a battle to create the most fabulously iced and decorated cupcakes at the Manchester Community Library on Tuesday, April 25, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Cupcake Wars is open to all kids in grades five through eight. Space is limited for this free competition and generously sponsored by Berkshire Bank. Cupcakes will be provided. Register now at mclvt.org or mclcupcakewars.eventbrite.com. Will you win? Or will you eat cake? Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue and Main Street/Route 7A, Manchester Center.

Southshire School Gala

Southshire Community School presents their ‘Swing into Spring Gala’ with Hot Club of Saratoga, the capitol region’s premiere swing ensemble playing lively 1930s-style jazz. The event will be held on Friday, April 28, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Park McCullough House Carriage Barn, 1 Park Street, North Bennington. Dinner will be catered by Wild Oats Market. Harvest Brewing will provide a cash bar with craft beer and wine. A silent auction will feature items from local artists and businesses. Tickets are $25 per person at southshirespringgala.brownpapertickets.com or $30 at the door. All proceeds benefit Southshire Community School.

SVC Spring Open House

Southern Vermont College will host its Spring Open House on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prospective students and their families will have an opportunity to learn about the programs of study, athletic opportunities, campus life, financial aid and scholarships. The event includes tours of campus and the Healthcare Education Center. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged and can be done online at svc.edu. For more information, call 802-447-6300. Individuals can also schedule a personalized visit through the website.