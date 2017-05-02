Community Events

Growing Up Gay

Pittsford Congregational Church is hosting ‘Wild and Precious,’ written and performed by Steve Cadwell, at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 8. Caldwell, the son of a Church member, has taken his one-man show about life growing up gay amid the social changes of the 60s and 70s around the country to rave reviews. His theatrical memoir touches on treatments for gay children at the time – including institutionalization – the AIDS epidemic, the loss of friends, family struggles and what he discovered following the death of his father. Cadwell, who grew up in Pittsford, is now a psychotherapist, spouse and parent living near Boston, Mass. The Church is located on the Village Green off Route 7 in Pittsford. There is now charge for the performance. Discussion will follow.

Talk to Explore Western Abenaki History and Culture

Who were the native people of Vermont and how did they live? Join the Martha Canfield Library at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, as Jeanne Brink examines the importance in Abenaki society of elders and children, the environment, and the continuance of lifeways and traditions. Jeanne draws upon her Abenaki family history and experience serving as Native American consultant to schools and organizations. She is a traditional basketmaker, co-author of a Western Abenaki language guide, and holds a Master’s degree in Native American Studies. This program is a Vermont Humanities Council event hosted by the Library under a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities and is free and open to the public. The Library is located at 528 East Arlington Road in Arlington. For information, call 802-375-6153.

Authors & Readers to Meet at Northshire Bookstore Events

Celebrate a weekend full of authors, readers, games, food,drink, laughter, new and old friends and great conversations at Northshire Bookstore’s Booktopia. This special annual event will feature nine different authors presenting their new books in several different sessions and venues over the course of two days. The event kicks off on Friday, May 5, at 11:30 a.m. with a bookseller presentation featuring their newest favorite books. Author sessions will begin at 1 p.m. and will run throughout the afternoon. Friday night enjoy a lively evening with authors and attendees at the Celebration Barn at The Inn at Manchester. The event includes dinner catered by The Perfect Wife Restaurant and Tavern, a spirited game of book trivia, fun prizes, the ever -popular Yankee Book Swap and a cash bar. Saturday, May 6, will be a full day of interesting author sessions with plenty of Q and A. The day will end with the main event when all the guest authors gather for their final presentation and book signing. Very few tickets remain. For the full lineup of authors and events or to purchase tickets, call 802-362-2200 or visit northshire.com.

Rutland Library Book Sale

Friends of the Rutland Free Library will hold their March Book Sale on Friday, May 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Browse thousands of new and gently-used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles. Most items are priced between 25 cents and $3. Highlights of the sale include gardening and landscaping books and some great gift ideas for Mothers’ Day. Rutland Free Library is located at 10 Court Street in Rutland. Visit rutlandfree.org or call 802-773-1860 to learn more.

Film and Discussion to Explore Growing Up in the Digital Age

There will be a screening and facilitated discussion of ‘Screenagers: Growing up in the Digital Age’ at the Manchester Community Library at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 4. The film explores the struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. Through poignant, and unexpectedly funny stories, along with surprising insights from authors, psychologists, and brain scientists, ‘Screenagers’ reveals how tech time impacts kids’ development and offers solutions on how adults can empower kids to best navigate the digital world and find balance.

Come a bit early at 5:30 p.m. and enjoy a slice of pizza, provided by Sam’s Wood Fired Pizza. This free community informational event is presented by The Collaborative, and is geared toward middle and high schoolers, parents, educators and community members. Supervision will be provided for younger children. For more information, contact chrissy@thecollaborative.us. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center.

Art-Seed

ART-Seed is a free weekly lecture/performance series held from 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday evening in the Event Barn at the Marble House Project, located at 1161 Dorset West Road in Dorset. Visual artist Daniel Greenberg and curator Janna Dyk will discuss the role of personal history in artmaking and address how autobiographical content gets abstracted to engulf more universal values for sociopolitical gain on May 2. Greenberg will be presenting past work that relates to these concerns and discuss the drawings he will make while in residency.

The Georgi to Host Author

The Georgi Museum will host Elizabeth Cockey co-author of the book, ‘Untold Stories of the Battenkill’ at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. The book is a series of intimate recollections, historical information and personal histories highlighting the Battenkill. This event, sponsored by the Battenkill Conservancy is free and open to the public. Donations are welcomed.

The Georgi will be hosting its Plant Sale on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plants and flowers from the Georgi gardens will be offered in addition to selections from participating vendors. Vendor space is $10 per table, available inside or outside on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations of plants and flowers are also needed. Members will receive early access at 8:30 a.m.

There will be an organizational meeting on Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m. to plan Fairies in the Hamlet 2018. Artists, vendors, storytellers and entertainers are invited to participate. The discussion will include grant opportunities, theme variations and practicalities. Work samples or photos, bio information or resume are helpful. For information, contact Wendy Bordwell at 518-854-3773 or visit the website at thegeorgi.com.