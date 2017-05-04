Community Events

Plant a Row for the Hungry

The Community Food Cupboard (CFC) is seeking volunteers and gardeners to help ensure that local families in need have access to fresh vegetables this summer. Come help plant some rows in CFC’s garden at Equinox Valley Nursery or plant an extra row in your own garden to donate. The garden space, seeds and plants are generously donated by Equinox Valley Nursery owners Roger and Penny Preuss. A team of volunteers do the planting, tending and harvesting. The provides thousands of pounds of fresh veggies each year, which are distributed by CFC to local families all summer long. Don’t know what to do with your bumper crop of zucchini? Drop it off at Equinox Nursery anytime or at CFC on Wednesday or Thursday. For more information, call CFC at 802-362-0057 or visit communityfoodcupboard.org.

Gardens for Veterans

The Vermont Veterans’ Home is again opening a Veteran’s Community Garden on their property to support members of the Veteran community in the Bennington area who have a desire to grow their own wholesome, organic food but do not have the space at home. Veterans and their families may sign up for a garden plot to farm free of charge, on a first-come, first-served basis. The Veterans Home will prepare the soil and establish individual plots within the garden. The Garden will open on Saturday, May 13. If interested, contact Jon Endres at 802-447-6528.

Farmer Training Program

The Collaborative Regional Alliance for Farmer Training (CRAFT) is a national apprenticeship program that seeks to educate farm workers who are interested in becoming farmers in the future. CRAFT provides the structure for meaningful mentor relationships between committed farmers and focused apprentices by providing a diversity of on-farm educational experiences throughout the season. The free, seven-part workshop series will be hosted by Rutland Area Farm and Food Link (RAFFL) and Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT), starting in May and continuing through October. You do not have to be an apprentice on one of the host farms in order to participate. In order to receive the CRAFT Certificate, you must attend four of the seven workshops. Learn Greenhouse Production and Propagation at Earth, Sky, Time Community Farm in Manchester; Cover Crops and Soil Management at Yoder Farm in Danby; Grazing and Raw Milk Dairy at Larson Farm in Wells; Shiitake Production at Evening Song CSA in Shrewsbury; Crop Planning at Alchemy Gardens in Shrewsbury; Diversified Farming at Breezy Meadows in Tinmouth; and Marketing/Farmer Forum at Someday Farm in East Dorset. For dates and information on how to participate, contact Mara Hearst at 802-417-1528, extension 4 | or mara@rutlandfarmandfood.org. To learn more, go to rutlandfarmandfood.org/farmer.