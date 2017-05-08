Community Events

Bennington Dinner & Auction

Southshire Community School welcomes the public to Pastapalooza on Friday, May 12, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the First Church Barn at the Bennington Monument in Bennington. Tickets, available at the door, are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages two to 12 years and free for those under two. This event, now in its 14th year, is a fundraiser for the School. Local restaurants, caterers and school community members donate signature pasta dishes, which are accompanied by a salad. Auctioneer Duane O’Dell from Road Toad Auction Services will be auctioning off delectable desserts beginning at 6:30 p.m. Visit southshire.org for more information or call 802-442-4601.

Belmont Spaghetti Supper

A Spaghetti Supper to benefit the Black River High School Senior Class 2017 graduation will be held on Saturday, May 13. Seatings begin at 5 p.m. and continue until the food is gone. It will take place at Odd Fellows Hall, 37 Lake Street, Belmont. The all-you-can-eat meal will include spaghetti, tossed salad, rolls and dessert, and costs $10 for adults, or $5 for children under 12. For information, call 802-259-2791.

Bennington Breakfast

The Catamount Rotary Club of Bennington invites you to join their 27th annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, May 13. Come on down to Saint Peter’s Church at 200 Pleasant Street from 7 to 11 a.m. for pancakes and sausages, a raffle and live music from the Hale Mountain Pickers. Adults are $6, children six to ten years are $4, and children under five are free. Proceeds benefit scholarships and community projects.

Pawlet Brunch

The Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department (PVFD) will be holding their annual Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 14, at the Pawlet Firehouse on Route 133 in Pawlet Village. Serving will be from 8 to 11 a.m. The menu includes pancakes with real maple syrup, eggs, bacon, sausage, toast, muffins and homefries. Coffee, tea, orange juice and milk will also be available. Adults are $9; children under 12 are $4. For more information, email pvfd155@gmail.com. Proceeds will support the PVFD.

Bennington Tea

A Mother’s Day celebration will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 404 Houghton Lane, Bennington, on Sunday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. There will be fun activities for all ages plus refreshments, strawberry shortcake, music, a tag sale and a tomato plant sale.

W. Rutland Breakfast Buffet

The members of Hiram Lodge 101 and those of Gilman Chapter 88 will be providing a Pancake Breakfast to raise funds for their charitable projects at the Masonic Lodge, 63 Franklin Street, West Rutland, on Saturday, May 13, from 8 to 11 a.m. The cost is $9 for over age 12 and $3 for ages six to 12. The menu features pancakes, French toast, Vermont maple syrup, scrambled eggs, omelets, bacon, sausage, home fries, corned beef hash, coffee, juice, tea and milk. For information, call 802-775-2204.

Valley Falls Breakfast

Treat mom to breakfast at the Valley Falls VFW Post 1938, located on Poplar Avenue in Valley Falls, N.Y., on Sunday, May 14 from 8 to 11 a.m. Enjoy eggs made to order, French toast, pancakes, sausage, bacon, toast, fried potatoes, coffee, juice, fruit and biscuits with sausage gravy. The cost $8 for those over age 13 and $4 for kids 5 to 12.

Readsboro Breakfast

Bring your mom to the monthly breakfast hosted by the Readsboro American Legion Auxiliary. It will be held on Sunday, May 14, from 8 to 11 a.m. Enjoy french toast or pancakes with eggs, home fries, sausage and toast for $6. The Legion is located on Tunnel Street in Readsboro.

Arlington Breakfast

The American Legion Post 69 of Arlington will hold a Mothers’ Day Breakfast on Sunday, May 14, from 8 to 10 a.m. The event will be their last breakfast until October. Seniors 65 and over are free; all others are $6; donations are appreciated. There will be a kids’ table for children to make Mother’s Day cards. Call 802-375-6157 for more information.