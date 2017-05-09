Community Events

Adoniram Chapter 22 OES

Adoniram Chapter 22 Order of the Eastern Star will meet on Tuesday, May 16, at the Masonic Temple on Spruce Street in Manchester. Enjoy refreshments at 6:30 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. The Order of the Eastern Star is a benevolent and charitable organization. For information, call David Katz at 802-362-0041.

Bennington VFW

The Bennington VFW Post 1332 meets the second Tuesday of every month, at Post 1332, located at 137 North Street, Bennington. The next meeting is May 9 at 6 p.m. All Auxiliary members are invited to attend. For more information, call 802-442-9857.

Arlington Garden Club

The Arlington Garden Club will meet at the Hill Farm Inn at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, with Randy Schmidt to look for feathered friends. The regular meeting and breakfast at will follow at 9:15 a.m. at Saint James’ Episcopal Church. Those interested in membership can call Marilyn Frandfors at 802-375-9275 or visit arlingtongardenclubvt.net.com.

Rummage Donations Needed

A Rummage Sale with proceeds to benefit Second Chance Animal Center will be held at Serenity Rising, 477 Main Street, Bennington, on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations of items will be accepted up to the sale date during open hours; call 802-442-7504 for recorded times.

Books & Baked Goods Needed

The South Londonderry Library is gearing up for their annual Book, Bake and Plant Sale on Saturday, May 27. The event will offer books in all categories, hanging flowering baskets and music with Maya Drummond. If you have any plants or flowers to share or would like to bake something, contact them at 802-824-3371 or

southlondonderryfreelibrary@yahoo.com.

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, May 9: Spinach and Bacon Quiche, Mixed Vegetables, Apple Crisp, Whole Wheat Bread, Fruited Jell-O. Wednesday, May 10: Cranberry Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato, Potato Salad, Homemade Applesauce, Whole Wheat Bread, Banana. Thursday, May 11: Crabmeat- Stuffed Fish, Rosemary Roasted Potatoes, California Blend, Tossed Salad, Apple Pie Squares. Friday, May 12: Loaded Baked Potato Stuffed with Broccoli and Cheese, Glazed Carrots, Green Beans, Asian Slaw, Chef’s Choice Cookie. Monday, May 15: Old-Fashioned Chicken Bake, Cranberry Relish, Smashed Potatoes, Mixed Beans, Apple. Tuesday, May 16: Beef Noodle Bake, Spinach and Tomato, Cauliflower, Whole Wheat Bread, Peaches. Menu is subject to change. For information, call Bennington at 802-442-8012 or Manchester at 802-362-3714.

Project Independence

Monday, May 15: Church Service with Father Holden. Tuesday, May 16: BPI Baseball Tournament. Wednesday, May 17: Veterans Chat with Melissa. Thursday, May 18: Fred, Lisa, and Larry Musical Variety Show. Friday, May 19: Qi-Gong. BPI has been helping Bennington County families keep loved ones at home for more than 30 years. For more information, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.

VFW Hall Available

VFW Post 6471, 280 Depot Street, Manchester, donates the free use of its hall to any non-profit organization’s event or meeting. For additional details, call 802-362-9840 or visit manchestervfw.org.

Beekeepers to Meet

The Southern Vermont Beekeepers’ Association (SVBA) will host UVM researchers, Phd. candidate Samantha Alger and Masters student Alex Burnham, to share the results of their work in studying potential causes for bee declines including habitat loss, climate change, pesticides and disease, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. Their recently released, groundbreaking studies highlight bees’ importance to food, health and the environment. Alger is researching Vermont bee viral diseases, the role of plants in virus transmission and the effects of pesticides on bee health and behavior. She leads Vermont’s involvement in the US National Honey Bee Survey, gathering baseline data on diseases and pathogens, and works closely with beekeepers, providing educational workshops on bee health and disease management practices. Burnham, a junior in the Graduate College’s Accelerated Masters program, studies bee viruses and parasites and serves as hive inspector and sample collector for the National Honey Bee Survey. The meeting will be held at the Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Avenue, Manchester Center. It is free and open to the public. Contact Stewart Dittmeier at 802-282-3498 with questions.

Battenkill Bike Group Rides Begin

Battenkill Bicycles will host its first group ride on Sunday, May 14, at 10 a.m. The group will embark on their favorite ride down to East Arlington on Sunderland Hill Road and back. A cookout at the shop will follow and last until 2 p.m. for all riders. The grill will be open to all who ride to or from Battenkill Bicycles, 99 Bonnet Street, Manchester Center, whether participating in this ride or their own. Thursday night training rides begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday May 18; come ready to ride. Training rides are fast-paced and sometimes have bigger hills. Tuesday Night Social rides will begin after Memorial Day.

Master Gardener Talks

The Windham County Extension Master Gardeners are back at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections with a line-up of gardening topics. On Tuesday, May 16, at 2 p.m., Cheryl Wilfong will talk about woodland gardens. Somara Zwick will be here on Tuesday, May 23, at 2 p.m. to discuss garden tools and how to care for them throughout the season. Bring along your favorite garden tool if you wish. Bob Little Tree Butler returns on Tuesday, May 30, at 10 a.m. to talk about the benefits of landscaping with native plants, which, once established, seldom need watering, mulching or protection from frost. There is no charge, but space is limited; call 802-824-4343 to register for any or all of them. The Meeting Place is located next to the Post Office in Londonderry.