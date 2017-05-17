Community Events

BBA Digital Photography Camp

BBA teacher Alex Vincent will lead a week-long photography camp for students entering grades 6 to 9, June 26 to 30. Explore digital photography, composition, lighting, ISO, aperture, shutter speed and more, as well as editing techniques using Adobe Photoshop. Cameras will be available. The camp is limited to 12 students; a minimum of eight is needed. Student work will be uploaded to an online portfolio, and campers will receive an 8 by 10 print of their favorite photo. Campers should bring a snack or lunch and drink with them each day. Contact Alex at 802-549-8186 or avincent@burrburton.org to sign up.

Arlington Spring Choral Concerts

The Fisher Elementary School Chorus will present an evening of song on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m. in the School’s Mack Performing Arts Center. The Chorus, comprised of students in grades three, four and five, will perform a medley of songs from Disney movies.

The Arlington Memorial High School and Middle School choruses will hold their annual Spring Choral Concert on Thursday, May 18, at 5:30 and 6:45 p.m. in the Mack Center. The same concert is performed twice, and will highlight songs from ‘The Sound of Music.’ Patti’s Angels, an all-girl singing group, and Cody’s Knights, an all-boy singing group will also perform. AMHS Seniors Elizabeth Fischer and Maggie Smith will sing a duet. Both events are free and open to the community. Arlington choral director and music teacher Patti Cody will direct both concerts, accompanied by pianist Nyoka Little. For details, contact Cody at codyp@bvsu.org or 802-375-6409. The Choruses will also be taking their voices on the road to Manchester for a two-stop spring concert tour on Friday, May 26, with a 10 a.m. performance at Equinox Terrace and a 12:45 p.m. performance at the First Congregational Church for the Neighbor to Neighbor care recipients and care givers.

Manchester Fishing Derby

The Manchester Rod and Gun Club will hold its annual Kids’ Fishing Derby onFriday, May 19, at the Palmer House Pond next to Manchester Elementary Middle School. Registration will take place from 5 to 6 p.m., with fishing from 6 to 7. Food and refreshments will be provided and prizes awarded to all age group winners. Every child will also get a free gift. For details, call 802-774-8568.

Arlington Fishing Derby

The Squadron 69 Sons of the American Legion will host their annual Children’s Fishing Derby on Saturday, May 20, starting at 10 a.m. It is held at the pond on Route 313 at the Fire Station in Arlington. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Certificates will be awarded to each child who participates. Trophies will be awarded in several categories. Call 802-375-6157 for more information.

Fiddlesticks! to Perform at MCS

Mettawee Community School will host the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s Fiddlesticks! String Trio on Thursday, May 18, at 1:30 p.m. Members of the trio are David Gusakov on violin, Hilary Hatch on violin and viola and Bonnie Klimowski on cello. Made possible by Stewarts Shops, it is part of the VSO’s statewide SymphonyKids education program. The School’s music teacher Lisa Hoyt says, “The VSO SymphonyKids programs are always entertaining and engaging. The students get an up-close look at a variety of instruments and are introduced to sounds, cultures and interesting facts woven into a kid-friendly performance.” The School is located at 5788 Route 153 in West Pawlet.

Scholarships Available

The Arlington Garden Club is offering two scholarships to Arlington, Sandgate and Sunderland youths ages 12 to 14. The program is to educate youth about Natural Resources Conservation as well as fishing, hunting, canoeing, hiking and camping, and are located at Lake Bomoseen in Castletown or at Buck Lake in Woodbury. Separate weeks are offered for girls and boys. For details, call Dale Wood at 802-375-9628.