Community Events

Arlington Bingo

Arlington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will hold Bingo on Wednesday, June 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. It will take place at the fire station on Old Mill Road in Arlington.

Bennington Elks Dinner

The Bennington Elks, 125 Washington Avenue, Bennington, will serve their monthly dinner for members and their guests on Wednesday, July 5, starting at 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15. Choose fish or chicken with scalloped or French fries, coleslaw, clam chowder, dinner rolls and coffee, for $9. Proceeds go towards scholarships and Veterans’ programs.

Danby Bingo

The Danby-Mount Tabor Fire Department Auxiliary will host Bingo on Friday, June 30, at the Firehouse located on Main Street in Danby. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., will play beginning at 7. The cost is $20 per booklet of tickets; additional books are $10. Cash prizes will be awarded.

Dorset Bake Sale

Looking for some great home-baked goodies? The ladies of the Women’s Fellowship and members of the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert will offer homemade delicacies at their semi-annual Bake Sale on Saturday, July 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon, at the Dorset Post Office on Route 30. Stock up on pies, cakes, breads and more for the fourth of July weekend. For details, call 802-867-2260.

Hebron Community Sing

On Thursday, June 29, the Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 6559 Route 22, Hebron, N.Y., will host a Community Sing and Ice Cream Social at 6 p.m. Participants will sing many patriotic favorites in honor of Independence Day, under the direction of Debi Craig. Guest performers are the United Church Ringers, Barb Skiff, Tisha Dolton and Dort Casey. Half of the money raised with free-will donations will benefit Guardian House, a home for homeless female veterans in Ballston Spa, N.Y. , or you may choose to donate cleaning supplies; the shelter gives each woman moving into her own apartment a cleaning kit; visit vethelpny.org. The other half will go to Operation Adopt-a-Soldier in Wilton, N.Y. There is also a list on their website, operationadoptasoldier.org, of needed items. For details, call Debi at 518-854-3102 or the Church at 518-854-3729.

Pawlet Roast Pork Dinner

The Ladies and Gentlemen’s Supper Club invite you to a Roast Pork Dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, at the Pawlet Community Church. The menu includes roast pork, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, cabbage salad, applesauce, fruited jello, rolls and beverages. Dessert will be strawberry shortcake with whipped cream.The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children up to age 12, and free for those five and under. For details, call Doreen Mach at 802-325-3428.Take out orders can also be made on the day of the dinner by calling the Church at 802-325-3022.

Wells Library Book Sale

On Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8, the Wells Village Library will have its annual book and bake sale at the Modern Woodmen of America (MWA) in Wells. Hours are Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of gently used books will be accepted at the Library through July 7. Donations of baked goods will be gratefully received at the MWA on Friday and Saturday. Call at 802-645-0611 or visit us at wellslibrary.com for further details.