Community Events

Quiet Valley Quilters Guild

Guild member Sharon Shorey will discuss why miniatures are her quilting specialty at the meeting on Wednesday, August 2 meeting of the Quiet Valley Quilters Guild. Sharon is known for her paper-pieced miniature quilts, and can be found demonstrating her technique each year at the Bennington Quiltfest. The Guild welcomes all who are interested in the art of quilting to their monthly meetings, held on the first Wednesday of each month at the Second Congregational Church on Hillside Street in Bennington. For further information, visit benningtonquiltfest.com.

Garden Club of Manchester

The Garden Club of Manchester’s 2017 Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont Award recipients were announced at their annual meeting and luncheon held on July 19 at the Hill Farm Inn in Arlington. Carolyn Smith, second co-vice president, received the Golden Trowel Award for her work on the Hospitality, Program, Yearbook and Scholarship Committees over the past ten years. Certificates of Merit were awarded to Carolyn and 20161/7 GCM yearbook co-chair Carol Munson, and to Claudia Kinder and Suzanne Hittle for GCM Civic Beautification projects in Dorset. Equinox Village received a Business Landscape Award for its outstanding seasonal plantings.

Tri-Mtn Lions Club

The Londonderry Area Tri-Mtn Lions Club are starting their second year in community volunteering: they donated $300 to Noah’s Fund at the Peoples United Bank (Jeremy and Renee’ Smith’s son Noah was diagnosed with a rare disorder and is receiving treatment at Boston’s Children’s Hospital); Joan Dayton, Randee Keith and Gail Wyman are assisting Bill Cooley with transportation for seniors to monthly luncheons at the Second Congregational Church in Londonderry.On Monday, August 7, from 5 to 8 p.m., they will be making and serving vegetarian chili at the Chocolate, Cheese and Chili Fest at the Landgrove Inn. The Rotary will be serving meat chili; various local chocolatiers and cheese makers will be offering samples. Come out for the evening to support Neighborhood Connections.

Readsboro Senior Meals

Senior meals are served in Readsboro at the First Baptist Church on the second Wednesday of every month at 12 noon. Kitchen volunteers are always needed for preparing the meals and cleaning up afterward. Contact organizer Sandra Goodermote at 413-424-5446 to help.

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, August 1: Broccoli and Cheese Quiche, Roasted Rosemary Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Fresh Berry Yogurt, Whole Wheat Bread. Wednesday, August 2: Chef Salad Plate with Chicken and Cheese, Boiled Egg, Beet Salad, Whole Wheat Bread, Watermelon. Thursday, August 3: Asian Pork Bundles, Broccoli, Vegetable Rice Pilaf, Cucumber Salad, Cookie. Friday, August 4: American Goulash, Whole Wheat Garlic Bread, Fresh Mixed Vegetables, Salad, Peaches. Monday, August 7: Closed. Tuesday, August 8: Hot Dog on Roll, Green Beans, Glazed Carrots, Spinach Salad, Fruit Bar. Menu is subject to change. For more information, call the Bennington office at 802-442-8012 or the Manchester office at 802-362-3714.

Project Independence

Monday, August 7: Seated Zumba with Andrea Brown Malinowski. Tuesday, August 8: Country Western Sing-a-Long. Wednesday, August 9: Men’s Club. Thursday, August 10: Wii Bowling. Friday, August 11: Jewelry Creation with Rachel. Do you need medical assistance or supervision during the day? Bennington Project Independence (BPI) has full time nursing staff that can help. For more information, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.

BPI has been selected to be a part of the Hannaford Helps program, designed to help nonprofits raise funds to support the services they provide to individuals and families throughout Bennington County. For every reusable Hannaford Helps bag with the ‘Good Karma’ message on it purchased during the month of August at the Hannaford store located in Bennington, $1 will be donated to BPI. The bag retails for just $2.50 and is located on the reusable bag rack. These bags will support BPI and help protect the environment by reducing paper/plastic use!