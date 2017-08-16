Community Events

Manchester Farmers’ Market

The Manchester Farmers Market takes place every Thursday in Adams Park in Manchester Center from 3 to 6 p.m., rain or shine. Carrots, peppers, plums, and potatoes will be ripe. This week, Steve Spensley will be playing an eclectic blend of Americana tunes on guitar, fiddle and mandolin and kids can experiment with paint color matching in the activity tent. Information about the schedule, parking and more can be found at manchesterfarmers.org.

Arlington Garden Club

The Arlington Garden Club will meet this month at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, at the American Legion Hall on East Arlington Road. The business meeting will be held at 1 p.m., followed by a Show and Tell; members will bring a favorite plant, shrub or a garden story to share with others. Hostesses for the day are Irene Novotny, Barbara Brophy and Jean Freebern. To learn about membership, call Marilyn Frandfors at 802-375-9275.

Garden Club of Manchester

The Garden Club of Manchester presents ‘Costa Rican Wildlife in the Backcountry’ on Wednesday, August 23, at 1 p.m. at Manchester Community Library. GCM member Martha Pfeiffer’s photographic compilation of seven winters in Costa Rica is a world of colorful birds, scary reptiles, beautiful flora, uncommon mammals and underwater jewels. The group will journey to remote lodges, research stations, and along bedrock roads in the Northwest Pacific Slope. Email gardenclubofmanchester@gmail.com for further details or visit them at gardenclubofmanchester.com.

Invasive Plant Walk and Talk

One World Conservation Center (OWCC) will be hosting a two-part workshop on Thursday, August 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. for those interested in learning about invasive plant identification and removal. The indoor portion will begin at 6 followed by a walk at 6:45 p.m. at the Greenberg Reserve. You may join all or part of the free workshop. You must pre-register at oneworldconservationcenter.org

Invasive species reduce biodiversity and can alter the important insect, plant and animal interactions that we all depend on. Did you know that 42 percent of all species on the Federal Endangered Species List are listed in part due to invasive species? Some invasives such as Japanese knotweed, prevalent since Hurricane Irene, may actually have a negative impact on riparian and river habitat, home foundations, and recreational opportunities. At OWCC there are at least nine species of invasive plants that may also be in your backyard: European buckthorn (also called common buckthorn), glossy buckthorn, border privet, Norway maple, Japanese barberry, bush honeysuckles, oriental bittersweet, burning bush and multiflora rose. For details on invasive plant identification, visit vtinvasives.org.

The indoor part of the presentation will be led by Silvia Cassano of the Vermont Woodlands Association. Jock Irons, OWCC Board member and certified Vermont tree farmer, will join Cassano on a tour of OWCC’s Greenberg Reserve.

One World Conservation Center is located at 413 Route 7 South, Bennington. To learn more about OWCC, call them at 802-447-7419 or go to oneworldconservationcenter.org.