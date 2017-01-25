Community Events

Senior Go-Getters

All seniors are welcome to attend the luncheon sponsored by the Go-Getters on Wednesday, February 1, served at 12 noon. Please be there by 11:45. It takes place at Saint Paul’s Church Hall on Bonnet Street in Manchester. The cost is $4 per person. A teacup auction will follow lunch. Non-perishable food donations will be accepted for the Food Cupboard. To make reservations call Sally at 802-375-9780.

Rutland Song Circle

A song circle and jam session will be held Wednesday, February 1, at the Godnick Adult Center in Rutland from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. The song circle welcomes singers, players of acoustic instruments and listeners. A songbook of popular folksongs encourages group singing. Donations welcome. For details, call 802-775-1182 or visit wildwoodsmusic.org.

Project Independence

Monday, January 30: Church with Father Holden. Tuesday, January 31: Sing-a-long. Wednesday, February 1: Crafters’ Corner. Thursday, February 2: Bible Study with Pastor Dan. Friday, February 3: Super Bowl Tailgate Party. When it’s time to care for someone who cared for you, let Bennington Project Independence help. For more information, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.

Meals on Wheels

Tuesday, January 24: Pork Provencal Pasta with Basil and Olive Oil, Spinach with Peppers, Garlic Roll, Coconut Macaroons. Wednesday, January 25: Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber Salad, Potato Salad, Bread, Peaches. Thursday, January 26: Beef Stir-fry, Vegetable Fried Rice, Cabbage and Peppers, Broccoli, Bread, Fruit. Friday, January 27: Tortellini and Spinach Soup, Biscuit, California Blend Vegetables, Coleslaw, Applesauce. Monday, January 30: Turkey Chili Dog with Cheese, Rice Pilaf, Mixed Vegetables, Corn Bread, Cookie. Tuesday, January 31: Meat Lasagna, Garlic Roll, Italian Green Beans, Tossed Salad, Apple. All meals are served with low-fat milk. Menu is subject to change. For more information, call the Bennington office at 802-442-8012 or the Manchester office at 802-362-3714.

Community Food Cupboard Adds Weekend Hours

In an effort to reach more working families and others who may be struggling this winter, Manchester’s Community Food Cupboard will be adding weekend distribution hours. CFC will open on Saturday, January 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. CFC is located in the Manchester Town Hall, and they are open to residents of Manchester and 15 surrounding towns. For more information about our services, how to get help or contribute to our efforts to end hunger in our community, visit communityfoodcupboard.org or call 802-362-0057.

Shires ReSale Store Going Strong

The Shires ReSale Store is starting the New Year in grand fashion because of your donations of gently used furniture, appliances, tools, hardware, housewares and home improvement products, which benefit Bennington County Habitat for Humanity. Funds raised help build decent, energy-efficient houses with people in need of affordable homes in Bennington County. The community also benefits when items are kept out of landfills. Plus, customers at the ReSale Store have access to goods throughout the year at a fraction of retail prices. The Shires ReSale Store is located at 51 Memorial Avenue, Manchester Center, across from the Manchester Elementary Middle School. The store is open Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items can be donated at the store during open hours. Timely pick-ups are also available. Call 802-362-0964 during business hours to talk with our new management. For more information on Bennington County Habitat for Humanity, call 802-367-1000.

Women’s Bible Study

Northshire Baptist Church invites women in the community to attend a new Bible Study by Kay Arthur entitled, ‘Lord, Heal My Hurts: a Devotional Study on God’s Care and Deliverance.’ The women will be meeting on Mondays at 7 p.m., beginning January 30. It will be a 13-session study with some Mondays off, ending in late May or early June. To sign up, call 802-362-1988 or email northshirebaptistchurch@gmail.com. Learn more at northshirebaptistchurch.org.

Rutland Masons Invite Public

Have you ever wondered what goes on at a Masonic meeting? Attend an open meeting at Center Lodge 34 of the Freemasons in Rutland on Thursday, February 2, to see just what goes on in the Masonic Lodge building at 51 Washington Street in Rutland. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., and will last about an hour. Light food will be available from 5 to 6:15. Please RSVP by Friday, January 27, with an approximate number of people in your party, at 802- 775-2204 or damasonvt@comcast.net.

Sunderland Safe Roads

The Sunderland Safe Roads Committee will hold an informational meeting for residents of Sunderland to present information on ACT 158 and how it relates to motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and others. They will also present a proposal to improve the uphill section of Sunderland Hill Road, which entails a grant proposal where an article will be warned and voted on at the Town Meeting in March. This is the third presentation by the committee before Town Meeting. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, at Sunderland Town Hall, 104 Mountain View Road.