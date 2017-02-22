Community Events

STEAM Workshops at MCL

Kids will learn to see like a designer and think like an engineer at the Manchester Community Library’s fun, hands-on, collaborative STEAM workshops led by Renee and Jason Fischner of Fish 3D. This three-week series for students ages 8 to 11 is scheduled from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 29, April 5 and April 12. Space is limited; pre-registration is required, and closes on March 1. Reserve your spot now at mclvt.org. This free program, open to the public, is generously sponsored by The Bank of Bennington. Manchester Community Library is lcoated at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A, Manchester.

Youth Art Competition

The Washington County Fair Farm Museum invites area youth to enter the 2017 Youth Art Competition celebrating the area’s rural heritage. Original artwork may depict early barns, outbuildings, farmhouses, stores or other structures long used while working the Washington County land. These buildings might be standing as erected by our ancestors, be a family example lost to time or a treasure saved and adapted for a new use. Prizes to be awarded in each division. Information and entry forms are available at the Washington County Fair Farm Museum, 392 Old Schuylerville Road, Greenwich, N.Y. Call 518-692-2464 for details.

Mindfulness in Nature at OWCC

Looking for something different and fun to do during winter break? One World Conservation Center (OWCC) educator Sam Strubel will lead an interactive walk on Wednesday, February 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Explore nature with all your senses and stretch your body to the rhythm of the elements and animals surrounding us. Enjoy creating mandala art from what you gather around you. Dress for the weather and bring a brown bag lunch. The fee is $12/child per session, and $11 for each additional child in the family; parents are free. Children under age 8 need to be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. Call 802-447-7419 or email info@oneworldconservationcenter.org. OWCC is located at 413 VT Route 7 South, Bennington. Go to oneworldconservationcenter.org for more information.

Currier School Scholarship

All students who graduated from Currier Memorial School and are completing 12th grade are invited to compete for the Currier Memorial School Scholarship, given each year through a generous bequest from Nelson ‘Smoke’ and Marie Williams. Applications may be obtained from the school you attend or at the office of Carolyn Parillo, principal, Currier Memorial School, 234 North Main Street, Danby, Call 802-293-5191.