Community Events and News

Call for Donations

Each year the Bennington and Catamount Rotary Clubs give several scholarships for college attendance to selected local high school seniors in addition to supporting other local community needs. For many years a car show helped generate the money for these causes. This year will mark the first Rotary Roundup Tag Sale with food and music, to be held at the Vermont Mill on Benmont Avenue in Bennington on Saturday, October 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a live auction beginning at 12 noon. The Roundup theme is ‘Don’t Bag It, Tag It!’ If you have collectibles and treasures you would like to donate, contact Jim Thibodeau at 802-447-3722 or Ed Smith at 802-379-4202 to coordinate a time to drop off or arrange pick-up of items. They will not be accepting textbook, electronics, large appliances or adult clothing. Children’s clothing will be accepted.

Manchester Farmers’ Market

The Manchester Farmers Market will be held on Thursday, August 24, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Adams Park in Manchester, rain or shine. Coming up this week, acoustic duo Peggy and Jon Rishel will perform while you browse a late-August harvest of plums, melons, peppers, onions, carrots – you name it. For kids, there will be butter-making in the free activity tent. The market accepts debit, credit, EBT, Crop Cash, and Farm to Family coupons. Plenty of parking is available; just look for signs. For more information, email mfmvermont@gmail.com.

Village Chocolate Sip & Swirl

Looking for something fun to do on a Friday night? Join the Village Chocolate Shoppe on Main Street in Bennington from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 25, for a Sip and Swirl. All ages can create a masterpiece with chocolate paint and sip on chocolate drinks for inspiration. Admission is $5. Call 802-447-3789 for more information.

Men’s Choir Seeks Members

Stone Valley Arts (SVA) community center in Poultney welcomes interested men to join the Stone Valley Men’s Choir. Rehearsals will take place at SVA on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. starting September 14. Music director Gary Schmidt plans to choose music in many different styles. Previous experience and reading music is not required as long as you can carry a tune. For more information, call Gary at 802-325-2603. SVA is located at 145 East Main Street, Poultney.

Call for ‘Rising Stars’

On Wednesday, August 30, from 1 to 6 p.m., some of the area’s best performers will be competing on stage at the Schaghticoke Fair in Schaghticoke, N.Y. Singers, dancers, musicians and novelty acts will be vying for cash prizes, trophies and a chance to showcase their talent at the New York State Fair in Syracuse. There are two divisions ; a mini talent for ages 12 and under, and a talent hunt for contestants 13 and older. Those wishing to participate in the Rising Stars competition should contact Jim Staats, talent coordinator at 518-767-2744 or schaghticoke2017@aol.com for a registration form. The deadline for receiving entries is August 24.